Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $75.79.

