Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.