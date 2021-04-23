Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

