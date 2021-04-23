Klaytn Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $5.00 billion and approximately $205.43 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00205904 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,551,778,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,136,471 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

