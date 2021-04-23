KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.79. 177,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

