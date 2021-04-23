KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 27,700 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Range Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

RRC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 101,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,161. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.