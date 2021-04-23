Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.89 on Monday. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

