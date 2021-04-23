Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $65.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

