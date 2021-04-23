Kontoor Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

