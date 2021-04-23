Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Down to $62.48

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.48, but opened at $60.41. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

