Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,832,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -647.38 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.