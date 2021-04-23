Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.44 ($87.58).

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRN shares. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of KRN traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €69.40 ($81.65). 27,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.96 and a 200-day moving average of €64.74. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

