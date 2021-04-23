Kuai Token (KT) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00680028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.83 or 0.07996584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

