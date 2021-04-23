Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 892,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

