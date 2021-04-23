Kurtis R. Kurimsky Sells 10,878 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

