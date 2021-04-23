Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.
TSE LIF opened at C$39.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.28. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$40.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
