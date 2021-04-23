Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.57.

TSE LIF opened at C$39.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.28. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$40.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

