Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LADR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,335. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.