Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

