L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

AIQUY opened at $33.82 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.509 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.