Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $725.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $590.00 to $725.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $620.60.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $619.59. 36,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $589.44 and a 200-day moving average of $501.92. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Lam Research by 9.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $964,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.