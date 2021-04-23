Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Patrick D. Walsh Purchases 10,000 Shares

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Landec during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landec by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,829 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Landec by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Landec by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

