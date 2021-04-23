Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $107.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

