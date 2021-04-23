Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

