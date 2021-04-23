Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

