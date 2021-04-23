Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

