Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $175.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Landstar System traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $175.49, with a volume of 1027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.04.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

