Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Landstar System stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.06. 780,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,103. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $179.50.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.13.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.