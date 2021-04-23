Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Landstar System stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.06. 780,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,103. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $179.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.