Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 77,972 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,827,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 2,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

