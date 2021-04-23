Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880,235. The stock has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

