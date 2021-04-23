Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $82.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

