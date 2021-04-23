Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,739. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $145.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

