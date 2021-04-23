LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

