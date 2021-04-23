Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

