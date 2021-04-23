Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Intel stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

