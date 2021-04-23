Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 670 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.75% of ConocoPhillips worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

