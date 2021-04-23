Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

