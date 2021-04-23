Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,170,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

