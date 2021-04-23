Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $829,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

