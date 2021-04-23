Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $920,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

