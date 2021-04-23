Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 28 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $529.58 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.18 and a 52-week high of $539.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.35.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

