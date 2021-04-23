Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

