Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,782 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,652. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

