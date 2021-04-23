Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 9,219 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of The Hackett Group worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.18 million, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

