Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 29,568 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the period. STERIS makes up 1.2% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of STERIS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.