Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.45.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,694.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $318,437.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock worth $33,123,901. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

