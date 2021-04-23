Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $28.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

LEVI opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $318,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,383 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

