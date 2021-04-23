LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 3,792 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 66.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. 130,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

