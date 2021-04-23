LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 160,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

