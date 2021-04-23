Lightspeed POS Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -82.53. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

