Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LECO traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,888. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.83.
LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.
