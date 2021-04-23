Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LECO traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,888. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

